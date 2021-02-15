690 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.85. 8,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.68 and its 200-day moving average is $255.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.