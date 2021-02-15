6,635 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,597,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

ACWI opened at $96.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $96.36.

