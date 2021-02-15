594 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $328.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

