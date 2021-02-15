$57.70 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the highest is $58.30 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $256.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWIN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

