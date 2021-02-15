$56.71 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $56.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.92 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $232.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.09 million to $232.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $244.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.43 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.73 million, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.