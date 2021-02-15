5,500 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Bought by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,311,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,962. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

