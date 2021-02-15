541 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $98.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

