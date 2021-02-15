$529.26 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post sales of $529.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.78 million to $570.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $511.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.93. 686,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

