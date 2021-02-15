$499.18 Million in Sales Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will post $499.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $484.50 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $538.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 511.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $44.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

