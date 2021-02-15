$487.37 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post sales of $487.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.20 million and the highest is $497.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $519.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of PBCT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

