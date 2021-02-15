$481.96 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post sales of $481.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.40 million. DexCom posted sales of $405.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.56. 82,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

