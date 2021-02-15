$48.10 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $48.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the highest is $50.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $41.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $185.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $179.30 million, with estimates ranging from $178.10 million to $181.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBCP shares. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. 79,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,453. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $446.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

