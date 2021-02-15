$46.58 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $46.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.80 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $25.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $125.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of OESX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 486,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,402. The firm has a market cap of $306.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

