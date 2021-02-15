4,000 Shares in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,078.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,543,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $571.75 million, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $55,848.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Kandi Technologies Group Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

