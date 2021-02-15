400 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

