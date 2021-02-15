$40.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will post sales of $40.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $80.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $187.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $199.10 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNGR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

