3,990 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,165.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,738 shares of company stock worth $48,008,439. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $197.81 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.