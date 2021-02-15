377 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $167.08 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $168.26. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

