$32.17 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $32.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $132.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

OSBC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

