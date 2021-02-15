$3.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.41. Amgen reported earnings of $4.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $17.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $21.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

AMGN traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $237.21. 83,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.