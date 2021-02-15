$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.50 million and the highest is $309.00 million. Monro reported sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist decreased their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 499,121 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monro by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 154,590 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,816,000.

Monro stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

