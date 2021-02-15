$284.99 Million in Sales Expected for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to report $284.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.48 million. USANA Health Sciences reported sales of $266.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. 10,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,638. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

