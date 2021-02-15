$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $2.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of AA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 3,306,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,830. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 491,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alcoa by 36,800,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

