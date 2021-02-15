1ST Source Bank Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,427,594 shares of company stock worth $75,683,768. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

