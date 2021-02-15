1ST Source Bank Sells 3,014 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $164.83 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

