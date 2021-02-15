1ST Source Bank Has $922,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 45,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 233,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 216,956 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

MS stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

