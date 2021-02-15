1ST Source Bank Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 257,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 58,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

