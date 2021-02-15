1ST Source Bank Has $333,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $3,681,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 788.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

