1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in First Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

