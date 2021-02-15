$194.60 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) will report sales of $194.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.10 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $339.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $813.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $829.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $928.55 million, with estimates ranging from $797.30 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Silica.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 783,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $723.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $8,811,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

