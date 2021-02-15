1,775 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,109 shares of company stock worth $3,643,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

