17,562 Shares in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 47.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

