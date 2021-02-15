1,742 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,336,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,495,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 154,019 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.23 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

