1,742 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021 // Comments off

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,336,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,495,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 154,019 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.23 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.