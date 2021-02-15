$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.48 billion and the highest is $18.60 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 26,214,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,133,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

