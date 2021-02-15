16,277 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Purchased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $47,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 786,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,041. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

