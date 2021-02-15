$13.79 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $13.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $46.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 million to $46.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $74.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Outset Medical stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

