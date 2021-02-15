1,205 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.92. 48,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average is $181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.98.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
