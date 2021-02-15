1,205 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.92. 48,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average is $181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

