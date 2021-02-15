1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

DRI stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting €21.40 ($25.18). The stock had a trading volume of 103,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.98.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.