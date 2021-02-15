10,509 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $207.49. 131,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

