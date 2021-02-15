10,485 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 674.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Bank by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Bank by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

