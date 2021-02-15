$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,336 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

