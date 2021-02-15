$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,759. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.77 and a 200 day moving average of $321.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

