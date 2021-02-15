$1.51 EPS Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $218.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

