-$1.37 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce ($1.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 271.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($4.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

