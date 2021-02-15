$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

Ecolab stock opened at $219.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

