$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Perrigo reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perrigo.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. 41,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

