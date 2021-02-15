$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Herc reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Herc.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NYSE:HRI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

