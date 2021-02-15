0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Up 79.4% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00959860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.74 or 0.05170233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

