-$0.85 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.89. 48,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

