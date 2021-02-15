$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.63. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.